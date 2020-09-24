Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster Stealth Edition unveiled

Mercedes Benz are launching a new Stealth Edition version of their Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster for 2021.

The new car comes with more power, around 54 horsepower more at 523 hp and a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds.

The “Stealth Edition” also joins the lineup for model year 2021 for both AMG GT variants. This new special edition includes the AMG Exterior Night Package, black brake calipers, the AMG radiator grille in dark chrome, headlamps with black elements, and mixed-size tires with 19-inch matte black Y-spoke wheels on the front, and 20-inch wheels on the rear. Other features of the “Stealth Edition” include the carbon-fiber roof with dark- tinted areas on the Coupe, and a black soft top on the Roadster. The choice of paint finishes include black as standard, in addition to obsidian black metallic, selenite grey metallic or designo graphite grey magno as options.

The interior of the “Stealth Edition” also features a sporty, exclusive look. Equipment includes AMG Performance seats, AMG Interior Night Package, AMG steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with black steering wheel spokes and shift paddles, upholstery in Exclusive nappa STYLE leather in black with diamond quilting, black topstitching and trim elements in black piano lacquer (optionally in carbon fiber/black piano lacquer). A unique badge in the center console also denotes this special model.

