Mercedes AMG GT Black Series sets new Nürburgring-Nordschleife record

The Mercedes AMG GT Black Series has broken the Nürburgring-Nordschleife record for the fastest unmodified production car with a time of 6:43.616 min for the 12.8 mile-long track and 6:48.047 min for the 12.944 mile-long total track.

There are vehicles which are faster, like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR, but this record is for unmodified production cars as they would leave the factory.

“That was a really impressive ride,” said Maro Engel after completing the record lap. “With speeds of up to almost 168 mph in the Kesselchen section of the track and well over 186 mph on the long Döttinger Höhe straight, the AMG GT Black Series is significantly faster than my GT3 race car. To finally drive around the Nordschleife in 6:48.047 minutes (for the 12.944 mi total track) with a production road car in these track conditions is really awesome. Like my GT3 race car, the AMG GT Black Series offers a lot of adjustment possibilities, all of which enabled me to create a setup that was tailor-made for me.”

Also in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series shares a great deal from the race car. The carbon-fiber hood with two large exhaust outlets is a direct derivation from motorsport, for example. These specifically guide the warm air flowing from the slanted radiator setup out of the engine compartment. This increases overall downforce, as does the sophisticated rear wing and the largely enclosed underbody.

