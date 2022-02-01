Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance has 843 HP

Mercedes Benz has launched a new version of their AMG GT, the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance, and this model is a plug-in hybrid that comes with an impressive 843 horsepower.

The new Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance will cost £173,655 on the road and the first customer deliveries will start in April.

The car features a 4.0 litre engine that produces 639 horsepower, there is also an electric motor that produces 204 horsepower, giving the car a combined 843 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG is forging its own technical path to transport its hallmark brand DNA into an electrified future. To achieve this, the Affalterbach-based company uses, for example, technologies from Formula 1 in its E PERFORMANCE Hybrid strategy. The concept includes an independent drive layout with an electric motor and battery on the rear axle. In the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, the system consists of a 4.0‑litre V8 biturbo engine with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery developed by AMG and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The system power of 620 kW (843 hp) and the maximum system torque of more than 1400 Nm enable acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. After less than ten seconds, 200 km/h are reached. Acceleration only ends at 316 km/h.

Source Mercedes Benz

