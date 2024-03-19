Mercedes AMG GT 43 Coupe unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new version of its AMG GT Coupe, the Mercedes AMG GT 43 Coupe the car comes with a 2.0-litre turbo engine that produces 421 horsepower or 310 kW, the car is rear-wheel drive and is designed for dynamic driving.

The AMG 2.0-litre turbocharged engine comes with 500 Nm of torque, and features an innovative electric exhaust gas turbocharger borrowed from Formula 1™, ensuring quick response across all speeds. The new AMG GT 43 enhances driving dynamics and efficiency, using a 48-volt system to power the turbocharger and a belt-driven starter generator.

This setup provides an additional boost of 10 kW (14 hp) and introduces mild hybrid capabilities for improved efficiency through coasting and recuperation. Additionally, the 48-volt technology smooths out start-stop and coasting transitions, enhancing comfort.

The electric exhaust gas turbocharger, inspired by technology used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, incorporates a compact, roughly four-centimetre electric motor within the turbocharger’s shaft, situated between the turbine and compressor wheels. This setup, controlled electronically, pre-activates the turbocharger’s shaft, enhancing the compressor wheel’s speed before the exhaust gas flow assumes its traditional role.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG GT 43 Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get more details, we will let you know.

Source Mercedes Benz



