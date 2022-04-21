Mercedes AMG A 35 and CLA 35 “Edition 55” unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled two new special edition versions of their AMG A35 and their CLA 35, the Mercedes AMG A 35 and CLA 35 “Edition 55”.

The Mercedes AMG A 35 and CLA 35 “Edition 55” get a number of upgrades over the standard cars, you can see more details below.

The “Edition 55” models are characterised by their lavish equipment. At first glance, the elaborate AMG Aerodynamics Package generates the attention. It includes a front apron with enlarged front splitter and additional flics, an AMG rear wing, side spoiler lips on the rear apron’s optical air outlets and the Blade diffuser, all in high-gloss black. The component parts developed in the wind tunnel improve the driving characteristics at high speeds and lay the foundation for even more driving performance. The fixed AMG rear wing is a clear statement of the desire for uncompromising driving dynamics.

The AMG Night Package and the AMG Night package II also enhance the dynamic appearance of the “Edition 55” models. The front splitter and trim elements on the louvres in the outer air intakes, the inserts in the AMG side sill trims, the side sill trim strip, the window line trim strip and the exterior mirror housings are finished in high-gloss black. In addition, there are tailpipe trims in black chrome and heat-insulating dark tinted glass. Lamellae of the AMG-specific radiator grille and type badges on the boot lid and wings, each in high-gloss black, complete the exclusive appearance.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG A 35 and CLA 35 “Edition 55” models over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, they can be ordered until November.

Source Mercedes Benz

