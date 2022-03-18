Meisterstein TEOS automatic watch features German precision and engineering

If you are looking for a new stylish minimalist, timepiece you might be interested in the new Meisterstein TEOS automatic watch created by a team of watchmakers based in Leipzig, Germany. Bringing both German engineering and precision to the TEOS the team have launched an early bird campaign via Kickstarter allowing you to bag a bargain before the watch rolls out to a wider audience. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $340 or £252 (depending on current exchange rates).

German engineered automatic watch

“Meisterstein is proud to launch its second timepiece on Kickstarter: the Meisterstein TEOS. A minimalist and modern automatic watch – made in Germany. In 2021, we launched our first successful Kickstarter campaign with the Meisterstein MINOA. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our backers! In the wake of the campaign, many people inquired whether we had plans for a watch with an automatic movement… Now we would like to take this step and launch our very first automatic watch: the Meisterstein TEOS. In order to secure the necessary funds for the high-quality materials and the complex assembly in Germany, we again need your support.”

If the Meisterstein TEOS crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Meisterstein TEOS automatic watch project watch the promotional video below.

“The TEOS will be assembled in our own watch workshop, by a watchmaker who completed his training with distinction in Germany’s watchmaking capital Glashütte. The TEOS is in keeping with our design philosophy: minimalist and modern. The Bauhaus influence can also be felt in our latest model. The clean objectivity of the dial with modern applications define the appearance of the TEOS.”

“The raised hour markers at the 3, 9, and 12 o’clock positions illuminated by a Swiss luminous pigment are particularly striking. Stylish and functional: a date field at the 6 o’clock position. The TEOS is available with three different dial colors: matte black, as well as sunburst green and dark blue.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Meisterstein TEOS crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

