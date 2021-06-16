AZIO IZO mechanical wireless keyboard set features control knob and more

The design team at AZIO has created a new wireless keyboard set that can be used with both Windows and Mac operating systems and is equipped with Gateron mechanical switches and matching accessories. Launched via Kickstarter campaign has over 320 backers and raised three times its required pledge goal with still 22 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $40 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AZIO IZO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the AZIO IZO wireless keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“The IZO Collection is a vibrant collection of computer accessories aimed to boost your mood through color. By blending fashion-forward hues with ergonomic round forms, we created refined accessories that draw envious eyes and jealous fingers. By combining unique aesthetics and innovative technology, the IZO keyboard set will not only improve your productivity but also make a style statement for your workspace.”

“For ultimate visuals, we displayed different colors from the body down to inside the keycaps. Each metallic-matte body is complemented with contrasting lighter shades in the outer keycaps. Inside each keycap, the double-shot PBT displays a darker-colored font with the backlight off. With the backlight on, a lighter-toned color shines through – giving you a total of 4 different color visuals all in one keyboard. “

Source : Kickstarter

