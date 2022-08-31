McLaren Solus GT shown off on video

The McLaren Solus GT was made official recently, the car started out as a Vision Gran Turismo car and has now been turned into a track car.

Now we get to find out more details about the new McLaren Solus GT in a new video from Top Gear, let’s find out more details about this track-only supercar.

“The McLaren Solus GT is the realisation of a radical McLaren concept vehicle originally created for the world of virtual racing. Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren’s expertise to bring it to reality, it epitomises our pioneering spirit.”

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

The striking exterior design, which is remarkably faithful to its virtual inspiration, is based on proven aerodynamic principles and McLaren’s ‘everything for a reason’ design ethos, honed by additional CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) and wind-tunnel aerodynamic research.

The list of distinctive external features is lengthy, with the sliding canopy above the single, central seat being one of the most striking. The wheels are shrouded in aerodynamic pods and located by suspension arms. A large front splitter feeds air into ground-effect tunnels before it exits the car via a full diffuser. A motorsport-inspired intake above the cockpit integrated into the design of the roll hoop cover feeds cold air into the engine, while also providing an engaging induction sound. Race car design also inspired the sidepods which house the Solus GT’s radiators.

You can find out more details about the McLaren Solus GT over at McLaren at the link below, the car will retail for £2.75 million.

Source McLaren, Top Gear

