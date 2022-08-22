McLaren Solus GT is a track only supercar

McLaren has unveiled a new track-only supercar, the McLaren Solus GT which was originally a concept car that debuted in the virtual gaming world.

The new McLaren Solus GT comes with 840 PS and 650 Nm of torque, it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour.

McLaren Automotive today reveals the McLaren Solus GT, the stunning realisation of a concept car from the screens of virtual racing into an extreme expression of track driving engagement that will exhilarate in the real world.

A special commission for just 25 customers – with all cars already sold – the single-seat, closed-cockpit track car was unveiled during Monterey Car Week in California by Michael Leiters, McLaren Automotive Chief Executive Officer.

Engineered to reality by drawing on the full range of McLaren’s experience and expertise across the highest levels of motorsport and supercar and hypercar development, the Solus GT brings to life the futuristic McLaren concept that featured in the Gran Turismo SPORT video game.

At less than 1,000kg in weight and with aerodynamic performance including downforce in excess of 1,200kg, the Solus GT – which is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine – is capable of the fastest lap times of any McLaren outside of single-seater racing and delivers a driving experience close to the engagement and sensation of driving a Formula 1 car.

“The McLaren Solus GT is the realisation of a radical McLaren concept vehicle originally created for the world of virtual racing. Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren’s expertise to bring it to reality, it epitomises our pioneering spirit.”

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

You can find out more details about the new McLaren Solus GT over at the MacLaren website at the link below, it will be delivered to customers in 2023, there will be just 25 cars made.

