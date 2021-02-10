McLaren Atura hybrid supercar launching next week

McLaren has announced that it new Atura hybrid supercar will be launched next week, the car will be made official next Wednesday the 17th of February.

McLaren will live stream their press event online next Wednesday at 9AM GMT, it will be intersting to see this new supercar.

This first opportunity to see the new High-Performance Hybrid supercar in detail and in action will feature McLaren brand personalities giving key information about the Artura, plus an interactive Q&A session. Streamed online at http://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura/event to engage customers and McLaren enthusiasts worldwide, the Artura reveal experience will available on McLaren channels following the 00:01 GMT reveal event for those who miss it.

Concentrating the full force of McLaren’s expertise in race- and road car engineering into one ground-breaking, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar, the Artura is new in every respect. Powered by an all-new hybrid powertrain that features an all-new V6 engine and with the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture at its core, the Artura is another compelling example of McLaren’s commitment to super-lightweight engineering to deliver outstanding levels of thrilling performance, driver engagement and efficiency.

You can find out more information about the new McLaren Atura hybrid supercar over at McLaren’s website at the link below.

Source McLaren

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals