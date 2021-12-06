Mazda2 Hybrid launching in Europe

Mazda has announced that they are launching a new hybrid car in Europe next year, the Mazda2 Hybrid, and the car will launch next spring.

The Mazda2 Hybrid is actually based on the Toyota Yaris and the car will be built by Toyota for Mazda, more details are below.

The Mazda2 Hybrid offers the nimble handling of a compact car, high quality ride, a comfortable cabin and the latest safety technology. Furthermore, the model is powered by a hybrid system with an in-line three cylinder 1.5-liter engine and boasts low fuel consumption and a powerful, seamless driving experience.

Establishing a basic agreement for a business alliance in 2015, Toyota and Mazda have since been collaborating in various fields, including advanced technologies, a joint venture plant, and sales finance. The Toyota Hybrid System based model being just one of many results of the alliance. In line with our Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision, Mazda will respond to environmental regulations and market needs via our Multi-solution approach and deliver optimal products to our customers.

Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by offering the joy of driving and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people’s lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody’s spirits.



Source Mazda

