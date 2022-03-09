Mazda CX-60 Crossover SUV PHEV launched in Europe

Mazda has launched its new crossover SUV in Europe, the Mazda CX-60 and the car is a plug-in hybrid that is powered by an electric motor and a 2.5-liter petrol engine.

Mazda will start to take orders for their new Mazda CX-60 crossover in Europe and the first deliveries will start this summer.

Having outstanding environmental and safety performance that meet the strict standards of modern society, the CX-60 is a two-row, mid-sized SUV that allows the driver to enjoy not only everyday driving but also long-distance drives on the expressway. Furthermore, the team at Mazda took on the challenge of taking Kodo-Soul of motion design to new heights, expressing toughness and sophistication in its form utilizing Japanese sense of design that values harmony with nature.

The CX-60 (European specification model) is equipped with e-Skyactiv PHEV, Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid system featuring a 2.5-liter in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor. Mazda dealerships in Europe started accepting pre-orders for the model on March 8 and sales are due to begin in summer 2022.

Mazda will begin production of the CX-60 at Hofu Plant No. 2 in Yamaguchi prefecture on March 11, 2022. The Japanese specification CX-60 is due to be introduced in early April.

