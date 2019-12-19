Mawst nano blade and bit driver

Mawst is a tiny nano blade and bit driver constructed from aerospace aluminium and titanium to provide a handy EDC multitool in the shape of a bullet. Created by Advencher the small EDC multitool has been designed to be as tough and versatile as possible and includes a waterproof seal making it completely waterproof, smashproof and fireproof. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small nano blade multitool.

Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from $29 or roughly £23 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020.

“In our daily lives, there are countless small daily tasks where having a screwdriver or blade handy would make all the difference. When you find yourself in need of a tool for a quick task such as opening a package, tightening a screw or just popping a bottle, Mawst will be there to get the job done in seconds! Mawst is a multi-function everyday carry blade & bit driver that’s uniquely designed and meticulously engineered for daily tasks. It is made of titanium, aerospace aluminium and brass which makes this nano blade extremely tough, and it will withstand years of use. “

“Mawst Blade & Screwdriver (patent-pending) is the perfect everyday carry solution; compact, lightweight, strong, versatile for absolute convenience without the bulk. We wanted to make something really useful that you would like to carry with you, all the time. Mawst is ready for your daily tasks, both big and small. Mawst comes with a blade, a phillips and a flathead bits. Screwdriver bit housing is made to universal size so you can insert any standard bits into the Bullet further extending the usefulness of this impressive device as you need for your next adventure. Mawst holds any standard 1/4” hex drive to ensure it moves with you.”

