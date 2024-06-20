Maserati MC20 Icona & MC20 Leggend Special Editions Unveiled

Maserati, the renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, has recently unveiled two exceptional special editions of its acclaimed MC20 super sports car: the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda. These limited-edition models have been carefully crafted to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Maserati’s triumphant return to competitive racing with the legendary MC12. The MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda draw inspiration from the iconic MC12 Stradale and MC12 GT1 Vitaphone, respectively, paying homage to Maserati’s rich racing heritage and its unwavering commitment to excellence in automotive engineering. Each edition is strictly limited to just 20 units, making them highly exclusive and sought-after by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda not only showcase Maserati’s passion for racing but also demonstrate the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance and design. By incorporating innovative technology, premium materials, and meticulous craftsmanship, these special editions elevate the already impressive MC20 to new heights. The limited production run and the exclusive features make these models a true testament to Maserati’s legacy and its ability to create iconic, timeless automobiles that captivate the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.

Exclusive Features and Customization

What sets the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda apart from the standard MC20 is the array of exclusive features and customization options that have been carefully curated by Maserati’s skilled artisans. Each edition features a unique livery that pays tribute to the brand’s racing heritage. The MC20 Icona is adorned with a striking Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale color scheme, while the MC20 Leggenda features a sleek Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte livery. These distinctive color combinations not only make the cars visually stunning but also serve as a nod to the iconic MC12 Stradale and MC12 GT1 Vitaphone.

In addition to the exclusive liveries, both models include an array of special details from Maserati’s renowned Fuoriserie personalization program. The cars are equipped with unique Trident wheels, custom brake calipers, and carbon fiber engine covers, adding to their sporty and aggressive appearance. The interiors of the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda are equally impressive, featuring lightweight 4-way monocoque racing seats that provide exceptional support and comfort during high-performance driving. The seats are adorned with intricate Trident embroidery, showcasing Maserati’s attention to detail and craftsmanship. To enhance the driving experience further, both models come equipped with a sophisticated Sonus faber sound system, ensuring that the engine’s roar is complemented by a premium audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

Given the exclusive nature of the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda, it comes as no surprise that these limited-edition models are priced at a premium. The additional features, personalization options, and the fact that each edition is limited to just 20 units worldwide contribute to their elevated price point. Collectors and enthusiasts who are eager to own one of these rare and iconic automobiles should act quickly and contact their local Maserati dealership for pricing details and availability. Due to the extremely limited production run, it is expected that these models will sell out rapidly, making them even more desirable and valuable in the years to come.

Specifications

Engine: V6 Nettuno engine

V6 Nettuno engine Livery: MC20 Icona – Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale; MC20 Leggenda – Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte

MC20 Icona – Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale; MC20 Leggenda – Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte Wheels: Trident design with custom hubcaps

Trident design with custom hubcaps Brake Calipers: Blue for Icona, Black for Leggenda

Blue for Icona, Black for Leggenda Interior: Lightweight 4-way monocoque racing seats, Trident embroidery, Sonus faber sound system

Lightweight 4-way monocoque racing seats, Trident embroidery, Sonus faber sound system Special Features: Carbon fiber engine cover, electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD), suspension lifter, blind spot and rear cross path systems

Other Areas of Interest

While the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda are undoubtedly the stars of the show, Maserati offers a diverse range of models that cater to various tastes and needs. From the versatile and stylish Grecale SUV, which brings a touch of Italian flair to everyday driving, to the iconic GranTurismo and the innovative GranCabrio, Maserati continues to redefine the essence of Italian sports cars. The brand’s commitment to innovation is further exemplified by its foray into electric vehicle technology, with models like the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore leading the charge towards a more sustainable future in the luxury automotive sector.

Maserati’s ambitious plan to have its entire range running on electricity alone by 2028 is a testament to the brand’s dedication to embracing change and shaping the future of the industry. This significant shift towards sustainable luxury not only aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles but also showcases Maserati’s ability to adapt and innovate while maintaining its signature style, performance, and craftsmanship. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, Maserati remains at the forefront, offering a compelling blend of tradition and innovation that appeals to discerning car enthusiasts around the globe

