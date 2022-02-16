Maserati Grecale SUV teased in new photos

Maserati has released some teaser photos of its new SUV, the Maserati Grecale and they have also confirmed the launch date of the vehicle.

The new Maserati Grecale SUV will be made official at a press event on the 22nd of March 2022, this is the company’s second SUV alongside their Levante.

Grecale’s energy is unstoppable and the new SUV is already covering many miles with the Maserati Family at the wheel: the “Everyday Exceptional” already forms part of the everyday lives of the Grecale’s designers, makers and those who have made it a reality.

This time, the Brand has selected a new look for the light camouflage featured on the cars of the Maserati Family Fleet: a series of messages offers a preview of the Grecale’s technical specifications.

The camouflage features just one main message: “I’m the Maserati Grecale. I can’t tell you much more”.

Everyone’s questions will be answered and all of the missing information will be provided on 22 March.

Stay tuned.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the Grecale and seeing the new SUV without the camouflage on it. The car will be designed to take on SUVs like the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5, and others.

Source Maserati

