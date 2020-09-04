Geeky Gadgets

Marvel’s Avengers officially launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia

By

If you have been patiently waiting for the Marvel’s Avengers third-person, action-adventure game to launch your be pleased to know that today is the day. Offering a game that combines both cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. “Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.”

Marvel’s Avengers is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM.”

– Progress through the single player campaign to rebuild your Hero roster and restore their powers; then continue to battle AIM solo or online with friends.
– Unlock powerful skills and new gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.
– Customize these iconic Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80 years of Marvel history.
– Flexible combat system, dynamically scaling difficulty, plus customizable gear and skills to support unique playstyles for each Hero.

Source : Marvels Avengers

