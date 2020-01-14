Marvel Morbius movie trailer released starring Jared Leto

Marvel and Sony Pictures Entertainment have released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming new movie Morbius, starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson. Morbius will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide during the summer months of 2020.

Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius creates a cure for his rare blood disease that turns into a curse! Attempting an experimental treatment, he transforms into Morbius–a pseudo-vampire with superhuman powers and an overwhelming bloodlust. Like a real vampire, Morbius needs to drink blood to survive.

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. “

