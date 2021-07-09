Marvel Black Widow movie streaming on Disney+ Premier Access

After a number of delays with the Black Widow movie release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Marvel Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson is now available to watch via the Disney+ Premier Access streaming service. The latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the 24th movie and has been directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a the Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront a conspiration tied to her past. The original Black Widow release date was set for May 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Widow movie premiered on June 29th, at a few select locations around the world. Now the Marvel Black Widow movie is available to view simultaneously in theatres and via the Disney+ Premier Access Streaming service before being made available for free to all Disney Plus subscribers on October 6th 2021. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Marvel movie.

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Source : Marvel

