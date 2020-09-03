Kate Bishop joins Marvel Avengers game after launch

With the highly anticipated launch of the Marvel Avengers game taking place tomorrow, Square Enix has announced the contents of the games’s first DLC in the form of Kate Bishop. Mate is officially the first Avenger to join the Marvel Avengers game roster after launch, and the character is voiced by Ashly Burch. The story will directly advance from the conclusion of the Reassemble campaign, and includes a new villain for Kate to face off against.

“Kate Bishop joins our expanding roster in Marvel’s Avengers: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM, a post-launch Operation in the Avengers Initiative. As a master archer, Kate has the smarts, the talent, and the witty attitude that makes any enemy she faces quiver in fear.”

Other items revealed during the Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE include :

– Daily and Weekly Missions: Marvel’s Avengers has daily and weekly content resets, and the WAR TABLE is also dynamic. Some missions and rewards cycle in and out during your play session, some rotate daily, while others will only appear over the weekend.

– Faction Assignments: There are 2 Factions, each with 8 Assignments and 1 Villain Sector per day, which adds up to almost 20 small objectives. Make sure to go grab all your Faction dailies when you login, because they can be completed as you play through other missions.

– Vendors: In-game vendors are also important to regularly check in on. Each has an inventory that rotates once per hour, so there’s always something unique to shop for. Cosmetic vendors are similar. They have a stock of outfits, emotes, and nameplates that rotate once per day. You can unlock these cosmetic with units you earn by opening strongboxes, which are found throughout missions.

– Villain Sectors: Villain Sectors are special missions that provide epic showdowns in boss fights that you’ll want to keep coming back to, especially the closer your Heroes get to the game’s launch power level cap of 150.

– SHIELD Vaults: It turns out that before Nick Fury went missing he set-up hidden SHIELD Vaults around the world. Players can unlock these to claim resources, gear, and secrets. However, coordinates for SHIELD Vaults must be located within other missions first. SHIELD Vaults are critical to ensuring you are ready for the challenges in late-game play.

– SHIELD Substation Zero: SHIELD Substation Zero is a new Resistance Outpost led by Commander Maria Hill, who is voiced by industry veteran Jennifer Hale. Available shortly after launch, the Substation opens as a social space after temporal anomalies begin forming across the world. You’ll have to help Maria Hill investigate the source of these disturbances, known as Tachyon Rifts.

– AIM’s Secret Lab: AIM’s Secret Lab will drop shortly after launch and be a true test of late-game co-op teamplay. Only available once a week, the Lab must be completed within a set time window and concludes in a huge boss fight that will take some strategic thinking from your 4-player team.

– Mega Hives: If you’re looking for a meaty solo challenge, the Mega Hive also arrives shortly after launch. This weekly mission type will test your full roster as you fight your way through descending floors with increasingly difficult enemies. When one hero goes down, another will join. After your full roster is defeated, you’ll need to start over from the beginning.

– “A Double Feature:” Clint, the original Hawkeye – voiced by TV veteran Giacomo Gianniotti – will come with his own Hero Operation, Marvel’s Avengers: Hawkeye — Future Imperfect. Considering the strong friendship and connection between Kate and Clint, we think of their Operations as a “double feature.”

Source : Marvel : Eurogamer

