Mark Rober’s Glitter Bomb 4.0 (Video)

Mark Rober is back with his annual project to stop package thieves, with his Glitter Bomb 4.0, this year’s project has had a number of upgrades over Glitter Bomb 3.0.

This year’s Glitter Bomb 4.0 comes with a built-in car horn, a package top that shoots into the air, and even more, exploding glitter than before, lets find out what happens.

As we can see from the video the new Glitter Bomb is considerably more advanced than the original device and it has had a range of upgrades.

It is always great to see the reaction of the package thieves when they open the package and get something other than expected.

You can find out more details about the Glitter Bomb and Mark Rober’s other amazing build over at his website at the link below.

Source Mark Rober

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals