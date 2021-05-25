Mark Rober’s Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0 (Video)

We have seen a range of awesome creations from Mark Rober, his latest is his Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0.

Last year during lockdown Mark created his Ninja Warrior course for Squirrels and now he is back with his second squirrel obstacle course.

As we can see from the video this new obstacle course is even more complicated than the first one, although the squirrels still manage to work out how to get to the walnuts at the end.

We wonder what the next squirrel maze will be like, whether or not Mark will be able to design an obstacle course to beat the squirrels remains to be seen.

Source & Image Credit: Mark Rober

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals