HARMAN Mark Levinson wireless ANC No 5909 headphones $999

In addition to their new $50,000 limited-edition ML-50 amplifier the luxury HARMAN Mark Levinson brand has also introduced a new pair of high resolution wireless Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation headphones in the form of the Mark Levinson No 5909 ANC headphones. The Mark Levinson No 5909 headphone are now available to purchase in Pearl Black, Ice Pewter and Radiant Red priced at $999.

“The No 5909 ANC headphones are the first Mark Levinson product designed for the luxury, on-the-go lifestyle,” said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. “The combination of reference-quality sound, best-in-class features, beautiful design, luxury build and comfort raises the bar for the wireless headphones category.”

Mark Levinson No 5909 ANC headphones

“For nearly 50 years, Mark Levinson has been known for setting the highest standards in audio reproduction, encouraging the discovery of and appreciation for music the way the artist performed it. The same details and nuances that have propelled Mark Levinson’s reference sound for five decades were inspirations in designing the No 5909 headphone, allowing music enthusiasts in motion to unlock a new layer of sound revealed with the clarity that inspired it – whether it’s the slightest breath an artist takes before the chorus or a hidden harmony discovered for the first time.”

Specifications

– Expertly tuned 40mm Beryllium coated drivers acoustically optimized to the HARMAN Curve

– Audio performance meets stringent standards for Hi-Res Audio certification, digital circuitry compatible

with 24-bit/96kHz processing and acoustic response up to 40kHz.

– Bluetooth 5.1 with LDAC, AAC and aptXTM Adaptive

– Adaptive technologies, a four-microphone array with Smart Wind Adaption for crystal clear phone calls

– Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with three modes for premium sound isolation

– Ambient Aware mode for situational awareness while on-the-go

– Premium leather headband and replaceable leather ear cushions

– Anodized aluminum frame and metallic painted ear cups

– Up to 34 hours battery life; 30 hours playtime with ANC

– Up to 6 hours playtime with 15-minute charge

– Android and iOS app control

– Hard-shell travel case with assortment of cables and accessories including

– – 1.25m USB-C charging cable

– – USB-C to USB-A adaptor

– – 1.25m and 4m USB-C to 3.5mm audio cables

– – 3.5mm to 6.3mm audio adaptor

– – Airplane audio adaptor

– – Microfiber polishing cloth.

“In addition to high-fidelity audio, the headphone is packed with features that everyone can appreciate, including Bluetooth 5.1 technology with LDAC, AAC, and aptXTM, a four-microphone array with Smart Wind Adaption for crystal clear phone calls, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with three modes for premium sound isolation, and Ambient Aware for situational awareness in one’s surroundings. The Mark Levinson No 5909 headphone received a 2021 Red Dot product design award The Red Dot Awards are an internationally recognized symbol of superior design, the Red Dot Awards celebrate excellence in the areas of product design, brands & communication design, and design concept.”

Source : HARMAN

