$50,000 Limited Edition ML-50 Amplifier celebrates 50 years of audio excellence

HARMAN‘s Mark Levinson luxury audio brand has introduced a new limited edition pair of monaural amplifiers to celebrate the companies 50th anniversary, providing users with “reference- level performance in a bold design” that will be limited to only 100 units globally. The exclusive Mark Levinson ML-50 amplifier offers both wired and wireless connectivity and features a clear glass top cover allowing the inner workings to be revealed. The Mark Levinson ML-50 limited edition amplifier package will be available during Q4 of 2022 priced at $50,000 a pair.

Mark Levinson Limited Edition ML-50 Amplifier

“Since 1972, Mark Levinson audio products have set the standard for audio performance and have enjoyed a following of passionate owners who accept nothing but the best in sound reproduction. In creating the ML-50 monaural power amplifier, the Mark Levinson team looked to its past to some of the most important monaural amplifiers that each influenced the design in a special way. The ML-50 model name itself calls back to the first Mark Levinson power amplifier – the ML-2 – produced from 1977 to 1986.

The No 20 power amplifier and its updated models the No 20.5 and No 20.6 produced between 1986 and 1995 inspired the large front panel. Each ML-50 amplifier package includes two monaural amplifiers and an accessory kit that includes two 3m power cords, a microfiber polishing cloth, white gloves, and owner’s documentation. The three cartons are vertically stacked on a wooden pallet base and protected with a triple-wall cardboard sleeve and banding straps.”

“The Mark Levinson design team goes to incredible lengths to optimize the electrical layout of all component circuit boards in painstaking detail, extracting every ounce of audio performance in the process. The result is an interior that is simply a work of art visually and electrically. Elevating the drama of the glass top cover, internal LED lighting casts a glow over the interior and can be switched between red, white, and off.”

Source : Mark Levinson

