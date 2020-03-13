Mansory Cabrera 10 is a modified Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini isn’t making many of the Aventador SVJ cars with only 900 being produced. Out of that 900 cars, three of them will go to through the conversion at Mansory to become the Mansory Cabrera 10. The special edition cars had to mark the start of several to celebrate the Mansory 30th anniversary in 2020.

The Cabrera gets a new front-end with new LED headlights. The headlights are very slim and with four total on the front, two on each side. The hood and front fascia are also modified, and the car gets new air inlets on the front apron to improve airflow to the radiator and downforce. Mansory also fits the car with a carbon fiber widebody kit making the Lambo 1.6-inches wider.

The body kit also has larger wheel arches, aerodynamic side skirts, and a rear double diffuser. A large rear wing adds additional downforce and the car rolls on forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. The company says the new body kit helps cool the upgraded 6.5-liter V12 engine that makes 810 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. The car claims to reach 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and have a top speed of 221 mph.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals