Majextand S: Magnetic, Adjustable Portable Phone Stand for Everyday Use

Our smartphones have become an extension of ourselves. Whether it’s for work, entertainment, video calls, or even following a recipe in the kitchen, we rely on them constantly. But how often do you find yourself craning your neck, propping your phone up awkwardly, or struggling to get the perfect angle? It’s a small frustration that adds up over time, leaving us yearning for a simple, elegant solution that doesn’t just work but works beautifully. That’s where the Majextand S comes in—a phone stand that’s as sleek as it is functional, designed to make your everyday interactions with your device more comfortable and effortless.

Imagine a phone stand that’s not just portable but practically invisible when folded, one that adjusts to your needs without compromising on stability or style. The Majextand S takes the hassle out of using your phone, offering an ultra-slim, lightweight, and durable design that’s packed with thoughtful features. From 360-degree adjustability to seamless MagSafe compatibility, this stand is built to enhance your experience, whether you’re working, relaxing, or multitasking.

Majextand S: A Sleek and Functional Phone Stand

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $33 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail pricing, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : 360-degree adjustability with tilt options for ergonomic viewing and reduced neck strain.

Durable stainless steel construction with a robust truss structure for stability on uneven surfaces.

Lightweight and portable design, weighing just 56 grams, with a collapsible, flat-folding form.

Seamless compatibility with MagSafe accessories and wireless charging, supporting a wide range of smartphones.

Sleek, minimalist design that complements high-end smartphones and enhances workspace aesthetics.

The Majextand S is a phone stand that combines functionality, durability, and a minimalist design, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users. This ultra-slim and lightweight accessory is engineered to enhance your interaction with your device, whether you are working, relaxing, or multitasking. Its thoughtful design prioritizes both practicality and aesthetics, making it a versatile addition to your daily routine.

If and when the Majextand S campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2025. To learn more about the Majextand S phone stand project glimpse the promotional video below.

360-Degree Adjustability for Ergonomic Use

One of the standout features of the Majextand S is its 360-degree adjustability, allowing you to position your phone at virtually any angle. This flexibility ensures a comfortable and ergonomic viewing experience, whether you are on a video call, streaming content, or following step-by-step instructions like recipes. The stand can elevate your phone up to 15 centimeters, helping to reduce neck strain and promote better posture during extended use. Its seamless rotation and tilt options make it adaptable to various tasks, making sure that your device remains accessible and easy to view.

Durable and Portable Design

The Majextand S is constructed from stainless steel, featuring a robust truss structure that provides stability even on uneven surfaces. Despite its sturdy build, the stand is remarkably lightweight, weighing only 56 grams (2 ounces). Its collapsible design folds flat, making it easy to slip into a bag or pocket without adding unnecessary bulk. This combination of durability, portability, and convenience makes it a reliable companion for both home and travel.

Key specifications include:

Material: Stainless steel with a truss structure for stability

Weight: 56 grams (2 ounces)

Height adjustment: Up to 15 centimeters

360-degree rotation and tilt functionality

Collapsible, ultra-slim design for portability

Seamless Compatibility and Magnetic Support

The Majextand S is designed to integrate seamlessly with MagSafe accessories, allowing you to securely attach your phone using magnetic support. This feature ensures compatibility with wireless charging, so you can power up your device without removing it from the stand. Additionally, the stand works with a wide range of smartphones, including those with built-in magnetic support or magnetic cases, making it a versatile choice for various devices.

Minimalist Aesthetic and Versatile Applications

Beyond its practical features, the Majextand S is crafted with a sleek and minimalist aesthetic that complements the premium design of high-end smartphones. Its slim profile and attention to detail make it a stylish addition to any workspace or living area. Whether for professional use or casual activities, the stand blends seamlessly into your environment, enhancing both functionality and visual appeal.

The versatility of the Majextand S further distinguishes it. It adapts effortlessly to different scenarios, from hands-free video calls to creative tasks like photo editing or sketching. Its stability ensures that your phone remains secure, even on uneven surfaces or during movement, making it suitable for a variety of settings.

The Majextand S offers a thoughtful balance of innovative design and practical features, meeting the demands of today’s smartphone users. Its adjustability, durability, portability, and compatibility make it a well-rounded accessory for enhancing your daily interactions with your device. Whether you prioritize functionality, aesthetics, or both, the Majextand S delivers a seamless blend of form and function.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the phone stand, jump over to the official Majextand S crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals