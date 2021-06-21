Free Think Magsafe wireless power bank charger

If you are searching for a powerful wireless power bank charger which is also Magsafe compatible you may be interested in a new piece of kit launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month by the engineers at Free Think. Offering a 10,000mAh battery the power bank charger is equipped with both wireless charging and connections for USB-C supporting Power Delivery 3.0 and USB-A supporting Quick Charge 3.0.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Free Think campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Free Think power bank charger project view the promotional video below.

“Free Think separates the batteries and the control module (Wired/Wireless). The entire product includes two independent batteries and a wireless module (compatible with devices that support wireless charging, can also be connected through Type-C charging) and a wired module (including Type-C and USB-A). The two modules can be connected to the two independent batteries by magnetic attraction, and the batteries can be exchanged at any time as needed to achieve continuous power supply.

The wired module support Type-C port PD3.0 (MAX18W) input/output and USB-A port QC3.0 (MAX18W) output. It also support input and output synchronization. Take a 3500mAh-4000mAh device as an example: With the charging speed of MAX PD 18W, it can be charged 50% in 30 minutes, 80% in 1 hour, and full charge in about 1.5 hours.”

Source : Kickstarter

