Belkin Boost Charge Pro MagSafe wireless charger $140



The new Belkin Boost Charge Pro MageSafe wireless charger is now available to purchase from retail store and the Apple website. Providing an easy way to charge multiple Apple devices including your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. The wireless charger provides up to 15W for iPhone 12 and has been specifically designed to provide you with a seamless wireless charging experience with MagSafe compatibility.

“Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode. The Magnetic charging module is optimized for your Apple Watch and to complete your charging solution, place your AirPods on the Qi wireless charging base. Designed to pull you in from every angle, it complements any environment.”

Features of the Belkin Boost Charge Pro MageSafe wireless charger :

– Made for MagSafe Leveraging the new MagSafe technology for iPhone 12, you get seamless alignment and fast wireless charging every time for the easiest way to charge yet. The secure connection keeps your iPhone safely in place, even when your group text has it buzzing nonstop.

– Charge All Your Apple Devices, All at Once – Charge your iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time with the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s the MagSafe wireless stand which charges up to 15W for iPhone 12, the magnetic charging module for Apple Watch and a Qi pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods.

– Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging – Safely get the fastest possible charge for your new iPhone 12. Delivering up to 15W, you can get a charge even while getting ready in the morning or between meetings.

– Architecturally Inspired Design – Premium finishes like stainless steel compliment your new iPhone 12 and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

– Charge in Portrait or Landscape – Scroll through Messages in portrait and rotate to watch videos or FaceTime in landscape mode. The new magnetic connection allows for a floating-like experience.

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro Magesafe wireless charger is now available to purchase priced at $139.95 from Apple Store via the link below.

