10 Must-Have New MagSafe Chargers for iPhone

MagSafe-compatible chargers continue to evolve, offering a wide range of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of Apple users. Whether you prioritize multi-device charging, portability, or advanced cooling systems, the latest chargers are designed to enhance both convenience and efficiency. Below is a detailed look at ten new MagSafe chargers that are redefining how you power your devices in a new video from Stephen Robles.

Three-in-One Qi2 MagSafe Charger (Amegat)

The Amegat Three-in-One Qi2 MagSafe Charger is a versatile and efficient solution for charging multiple Apple devices simultaneously. It is specifically designed to power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with ease. Key features include:

15W MagSafe charging for iPhones

for iPhones Fast charging for Apple Watch

for Apple Watch Magnetic alignment for AirPods

Additional features include an adjustable tilt mechanism for convenient device use, active cooling with an optional fan for quieter environments, and a durable braided USB-C cable paired with a power brick. Priced at $100, this charger is a practical choice for nightstands or workspaces, offering both functionality and style.

MagSafe Puck with Active Cooling (Amegat)

For users seeking portability without compromising performance, the Amegat MagSafe Puck is a compact and reliable option. This charger is designed to provide optimal charging conditions, even during intensive use. Features include:

Active cooling to maintain efficient charging temperatures

to maintain efficient charging temperatures An integrated temperature display for real-time monitoring

This lightweight charger is ideal for activities such as gaming or filming while charging. At $40, it offers a practical and affordable solution for users who need dependable charging on the go.

Qi2 Car Charger (Amegat)

The Amegat Qi2 Car Charger is designed to make charging during commutes seamless and efficient. With its user-friendly design, it ensures your devices stay powered while you’re on the move. Key highlights include:

15W MagSafe charging for iPhones

for iPhones Active cooling to prevent overheating

to prevent overheating A ball joint for flexible positioning

Priced at $40, this charger is an excellent choice for frequent travelers who value accessibility and safety while driving.

Ultra-Slim GaN Chargers (Nomad)

Nomad’s Ultra-Slim GaN Chargers are designed with portability and efficiency in mind, making them a must-have for professionals and frequent travelers. These chargers are available in 100W and 65W versions, offering robust power delivery in a compact form. Features include:

Retractable prongs for easy packing

for easy packing Support for multiple devices simultaneously

Starting at $65, these chargers are ideal for users who need reliable power solutions without adding bulk to their travel gear.

Compact Travel Chargers (Satechi Qi2)

Satechi’s Qi2 foldable chargers are tailored for travelers who require multi-device charging in a compact design. These chargers are available in two-in-one and three-in-one configurations, allowing you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. While power bricks are not included, their foldable designs make them highly portable. Prices range from $80 to $100, offering flexibility for users with varying needs.

12 South Power Cord

The 12 South Power Cord is a straightforward and reliable charging solution for users who prioritize simplicity and functionality. It features:

A 30W power adapter for efficient charging

for efficient charging An attached USB-C cable available in 4-foot and 10-foot lengths

At $40, this charger is perfect for everyday use, providing a no-frills option that delivers consistent performance.

Reevus Water Bottle with Find My (Journey)

The Reevus Water Bottle by Journey combines practicality with innovative features, making it a unique accessory for active lifestyles. While it doesn’t charge devices, it offers:

A detachable Find My puck for tracking

for tracking An insulated stainless steel design for temperature retention

for temperature retention A MagSafe ring for phone mounting

Priced at $90, this water bottle is ideal for users who value both utility and style in their everyday accessories.

Qi2 Charger with Spotlight (Anker)

Anker’s Qi2 Charger with Spotlight is a multifunctional device designed for bedside use. It combines charging capabilities with adjustable lighting, making it a practical addition to any nightstand. Key features include:

Single-device charging with MagSafe compatibility

with MagSafe compatibility Adjustable spotlight controls for brightness and color temperature

At $60, this charger is a versatile option for users who want both charging and lighting functionality in one compact device.

Four-in-One MagSafe Charger (Zens)

The Zens Four-in-One MagSafe Charger is designed for shared spaces, offering the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Features include:

Charging for up to four devices at once

at once 15W power delivery to each device

Priced at $150, this premium charger is an excellent choice for living rooms or offices where multiple devices need to stay powered.

Four-in-One Wireless Charger with USB-C Port (Zens)

Zens’ Four-in-One Wireless Charger adds extra versatility with the inclusion of a 60W USB-C port. This charger is designed to accommodate multiple devices while maintaining a compact and stylish design. Features include:

Charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

An adjustable tilt mechanism for convenient nightstand use

for convenient nightstand use A space-saving design for clutter-free setups

At $150, this charger is a practical and aesthetic solution for users with multiple devices.

Final Thoughts

These ten new MagSafe-compatible chargers highlight the latest advancements in charging technology. Whether you need portability, multi-device charging, or unique features like active cooling and integrated lighting, there is a solution to suit your lifestyle. With options ranging from compact travel chargers to premium four-in-one setups, these chargers are designed to meet the evolving needs of Apple users while enhancing convenience and efficiency.

