iPhone Magsafe charger stand and holder

If you are searching for a neat and functional way to hold your Apple MagSafe charger at a more convenient angle on your desk. You might be interested in the luxurious MagSafe holder and iPhone stand created by the team of designers at Caseflix based in Germany. Each iPhone stand is individually manufactured to your requirements upon order.

Available with either walnut or oak wood surrounds the Apple MagSafe charger holder allows you to angle your iPhone on your desk to see it screen when charging. Enabling you to see notifications and more by positioning your iPhone either in portrait or landscape orientations.

“Timeless, subtle design meets high-quality materials. The handmade solid wood made of walnut or oak with the precisely manufactured aluminum base makes the Caseflix MagSafe stand a designer piece that impresses with ergonomics, resilience and functionality. Made from eco-friendly materials, the iPhone boost takes the potential of MagSafe technology to an unprecedented level!”

iPhone stand

“Our iPhone stand is specially designed to get the best experience from MagSafe technology. The speed and convenience of innovative charging technology are combined with ease of use. A solid aluminum base anchors your device securely, and the hand-sanded hardwood adds a unique modern touch.”

“We didn’t do things by halves – it took a lot of development to create the best MagSafe stand available. This meant we used a solid aluminum base and the iPhone’s ideal rest angle to anchor your device securely to the surface. Our MagSafe charging dock allows you to keep your iPhone in place while it’s charging – so you can keep an eye on notifications, watch TV, or just keep your phone away from your worktop while charging wirelessly.”

Source : Caseflix





