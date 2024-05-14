ChargeMax ultraslim magnetic wireless power bank

With the ChargeMax Ultra-slim Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank, you can keep your devices powered up in style and with ease. This sleek, portable power bank is your perfect companion for long days out and about, ensuring you stay connected without the bulk. Its high-capacity battery and advanced charging technologies make it an indispensable accessory for your mobile lifestyle.

The ChargeMax isn’t just another power bank; it’s a powerhouse. With a generous 10,000mAh battery, you can charge your iPhone, Android, or even your smartwatch multiple times over without worrying about running out of juice. Whether you’re attending a conference, exploring a new city, or simply enjoying a day at the park, the ChargeMax has your back. The 15W MagSafe and Qi compatibility means you can enjoy the convenience of wireless charging, while the 20W PD wired fast charging option provides a quick power boost when you need it most. No more huddling around a wall outlet or carrying multiple chargers – the ChargeMax has you covered.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $65 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates). At only 12.6mm thick and weighing just 193g, the ChargeMax is designed to be as portable as it is powerful. Its dimensions are perfectly tailored to match the iPhone 15, ensuring it fits snugly without blocking your camera. This means you can easily slip it into your pocket, purse, or backpack without adding unnecessary bulk or weight. Plus, the aerospace-grade aluminum alloy construction not only looks good but is built to last. You can trust that your ChargeMax will withstand the rigors of daily use and travel, providing reliable charging whenever and wherever you need it.

The ChargeMax comes equipped with a hybrid ring that doubles as a phone stand, allowing for multi-angle viewing—perfect for watching videos or video chatting hands-free. Imagine being able to prop up your phone on the power bank itself, freeing your hands for other tasks or simply enjoying your favorite content more comfortably. The LED digital screen keeps you informed of the battery status, so you’re never caught off guard. You’ll always know exactly how much power you have left, ensuring you can plan your charging sessions accordingly. Additionally, the included Silicone Removable MagSafe Ring Sticker enhances compatibility with various phone models, making this power bank a versatile choice for any user.

Say goodbye to carrying multiple chargers or searching for available outlets. The ChargeMax offers both wired and wireless charging options, providing you with the flexibility to charge your devices as you see fit. The automatic device alignment for charging simplifies the process, making it as easy as placing your phone on the pad. No more fiddling with cables or trying to line up your device just right – the ChargeMax takes care of it for you. And with the special mode for watches, you can keep your smartwatch charged and ready to go, ensuring you never miss a notification or important health metric.

Assuming that the ChargeMax funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the ChargeMax magnetic wireless power bank project explore the promotional video below.

Whether you’re traveling, attending long meetings, or simply out for the day, the ChargeMax Ultra-slim Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank ensures your devices stay charged, so you stay connected. Its high capacity, advanced charging options, and sleek design make it the ultimate charging companion for your mobile lifestyle. Experience the freedom of wireless charging and the peace of mind that comes with knowing your devices will always have the power they need. With the ChargeMax, you can embrace the future of mobile charging and do it all with style.

