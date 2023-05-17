Vatora Fly versatile magnetic tablet and phone stand

Vatora Fly is a new series of folding tablet and phone stands inspired by origami and equipped with magnetic connections allowing you to quickly use the MagSafe connector of iPhone or the magnets integrated into your tablet to secure your device in place.

The unique origami design allows you to reposition the stand in a number of different formats depending on whether you are drawing, watching or writing on your tablet. Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Easily snap your tablet onto our magnetic tablet folio stand, then fold and lift your screen. You can even flip your tablet 290° from the raised position to share your screen instantly. Get ready to experience the possibilities unlocked with our folio stand! Transform the way you use your phone! Effortlessly snap your phone onto our Phone Wallet Stand thanks to its strong built-in magnets. Then flip it open to see your phone stand up. If you want to elevate your phone for better viewing, simply adjust it to the desired height and enjoy!”

“Meet the VATORA FLY Folio Stand – the perfect combination of a no-wobble tablet stand and a protective folio cover. Enjoy multiple angles and full coverage protection with our unique design, which allows for both foldable and elevated positioning. Choose the VATORA FLY Folio Stand for the best of both worlds!”

Assuming that the Vatora Fly funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Vatora Fly magnetic tablet and phone stand project explore the promotional video below.

“Our innovative folio stand offers four powerful modes to suit your needs. Whether you’re at home or office, VATORA FLY helps you unleash your full creative and productive potential. VATORA FLY lifts your tablet by 7.5 cm (2.95 in) and offers three adjustable viewing angles (30°/60°/70°) for maximum comfort. Plus, from the elevated position, you can easily flip your screen 290° to the person sitting across the table!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the magnetic tablet and phone stand, jump over to the official Vatora Fly crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals