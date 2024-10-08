NuPhy Air60 HE Magnetic Switch Gaming Keyboard Pre-orders Ending



The NuPhy Air60 HE is setting a new standard in the world of keyboards with its groundbreaking magnetic switch technology. As the thinnest and fastest keyboard on the market, it promises to transform both work and gaming experiences with its ultra-smooth low-profile Magnetic Jade switches and lightning-fast 0.1ms response time. This innovative keyboard is designed to handle everything from deep work sessions to the most intense gaming marathons with ease.

NuPhy Air60 HE Magnetic Switch Keyboard

Key Takeaways World’s fastest magnetic switch keyboard with 0.1ms response time.

Ultra-thin design with a 60% layout for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency.

Adjustable actuation points from 0.1mm to 3.3mm for personalized performance.

8000Hz polling rate for reduced latency and enhanced gaming experience.

New themed keycaps, including transparent options, for a unique aesthetic.

Advanced features like Rapid Trigger, Hyper Tap, and Dynamic Keystroke.

Durable unibody aluminum frame for long-lasting use.

Optional Mono Wrist rest and deskmat accessories available.

Pricing and Availability

The NuPhy Air60 HE is available for pre-order, with the window closing in just two days. Priced competitively at $119.95, this innovative keyboard offers exceptional value for its advanced features and performance. Available with either Low-Profile Magnetic Jade Pro or Low-Profile Magnetic Jade switches and a choice of keycaps.

Customers can also choose from a variety of themed optional accessories, such as the Mono Wrist rest and deskmat options, to personalize their setup. With its sleek design and unmatched capabilities, the Air60 HE is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their keyboard experience.

Unmatched Speed and Precision

The Air60 HE’s claim to fame is its unparalleled speed and precision, achieved through its magnetic switch technology. These switches allow for actuation points to be adjusted from a mere 0.1mm to 3.3mm, providing users with the flexibility to customize their typing experience. The keyboard’s 8000Hz polling rate ensures that latency is reduced to an astonishing 0.1ms, making it 50 times faster than conventional gaming keyboards. This breakthrough performance sets a new benchmark for latency, offering gamers a competitive edge.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Gaming

The Air60 HE is packed with features that cater to the needs of gamers. Its Rapid Trigger mode allows for instant and repeated command execution, while the Hyper Tap feature enables automatic key value triggering for complex maneuvers. The Dynamic Keystroke capability offers true analog input, allowing users to perform multiple actions with a single keystroke. These features, combined with the keyboard’s ultra-low latency, make it an indispensable tool for gamers seeking to elevate their performance.

Explore More with NuPhy

For those interested in exploring further, NuPhy offers a range of products that complement the Air60 HE. From ergonomic accessories to other innovative keyboard models, there is something for everyone. Whether you’re a professional seeking efficiency or a gamer looking for the ultimate edge, NuPhy has the tools to enhance your experience. Discover the future of keyboards with NuPhy and elevate your work and play to new heights.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals