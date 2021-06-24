M1 magnetic square camera filter system

Sunpower has created a new physical, magnetic camera filter system named the M1 which has launched via Kickstarter this month. The unique camera filter system offers an extremely lightweight alternative which is also higher quality offering a more practical square filter for your camera lens.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $281 or £208 (depending on current exchange rates). If the M1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the M1 camera filter system project review the promotional video below.

“As a lover of landscape shutterbug, the square filter must be a great part on your photography road. Through the different filter, you can adjust the shutter time to get more fascinating works of art. However, some photographers perhaps always feel trouble with the disadvantages of the square filter. SUNPOWER, with years of experience in the development and production of square filters, is about to enter its tenth year. We will launch a new generation of M1 magnetic square filter in 2021, to introduce you a better quality and more practical square filter.”

“Although the M1 GND filter looks extremely thin and light, it has actually undergone many complicated processes behind it. From the very beginning, we chose the world-renowned optical glass manufacturer SCHOTT, Germany. In addition, the current M1 square filter has gone through more than 20 different coating processes to produce.Using German SCHOTT B270 glass, lightweight body, and double-sided tempered coating, compared to traditional square holder products, the M1 square holder has increased the drop-proof effects!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the camera filter system, jump over to the official M1 magnetic camera filter crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

