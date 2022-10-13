EDGE Pro MagSafe magnetic modular workstation

EDGE Pro is a new range of products specifically created to help you organise your workstation, gadgets and desktop. The modular workstation system has been created by the design team at Rolling Square and has this week launched via Kickstarter blasting past it’s required pledge go thanks to over 1,600 backers with still 38 days remaining. The latest generation of EDGE Pro features a new structure with MagSafe compatible and magnetically detachable. The system is strong enough to hold tablets and iPads, yet is also adjustable for increased visibility and the single EDGE Core component can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $28 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Last year we launched the first modular work-from-home kit. Today, we are proud to introduce EDGE Pro, an ecosystem of products that make your tech setup truly modular. You can now physically connect your devices in virtually any configuration. EDGE Pro is designed to be ultra strong: thanks to a complex array of thin N52 magnets, it can hold even the heaviest devices. Yet, it is as thin as 4 credit cards.”

Modular workstation

With the assumption that the EDGE Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the EDGE Pro modular workstation project view the promotional video below.

“EDGE Pro is designed to be ultra strong: thanks to a complex array of thin N52 magnets, it can hold even the heaviest devices. Yet, it is as thin as 4 credit cards. Not an Apple fan? Simply use the included Metal Ring to make your phone or any other device compatible with EDGE Pro. “

“EDGE Pro turns your laptop or tablet into an ultra-productive workstation, whether you are at home, in the office, or a nomad. You will have all the information in sight, never miss important messages and emails, manage calls, watch multiple pages at once, and much more. Attaching your iPad to your Macbook with two EDGE Pro Cores, you’ll benefit of the Apple Sidecar™ function, which will transform your Macbook into the ultimate Apple Workstation.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the modular workstation, jump over to the official EDGE Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



