Pwnage Stormbreaker magnesium gaming mouse

If you are looking to upgrade your mouse to something a little more refined you might be interested to know that Pwnage have this week launched their new Stormbreaker magnesium alloy gaming mouse. Making it available with a wide variety of different options and finishes including five different limited edition options. You can also customize the feet and grips on your mouse if desired. Stormbreaker was designed, engineered, and created by gaming experts to provide players with the ultimate in performance, as every single feature built into the mouse is optimized for gaming says Pwnage.

Pwnage has applied a unique style and appearance to its gaming mouse which features a high-grade magnesium alloy exoskeleton in an intricate yet ultra-durable ergonomic shaped design. Weighing only 53 g with the lowest density and optimized strength to weight ratio, Stormbreaker is a true ultra-lightweight, with no compromising on size, shape, balance nor functions of the mouse.

Magnesium gaming mouse

“Stormbreaker is armed with the latest innovations in performance-gaming technology to provide gamers with a new standard of gaming responsiveness. Architected with the most advanced MCU, sensor, and High speed Polling Rate Receiver Pyramid, Stormbreaker offers zero lag wireless and true 2000 Hz polling rate; double the standard 1000 Hz, allowing gamers ultimate response time and tracking, vital elements in any gaming competition or challenge.”

“There is no other gaming mouse on the market that can match Stormbreaker’s personalized responsiveness, control, accuracy and speed for competitive games,” said Henry Lai, CEO, Pwnage. “Stormbreaker is a magnesium alloy gaming masterpiece; raising the bar for what is possible in a gaming mouse and is poised to be the mouse of choice for gamers of all skill levels – from beginner to professional.”

Pwnage Stormbreaker

“With a battery life of 120 hours, it quickly charges in 60-90 minutes. Gamers can be confident that their mouse will deliver from the beginning of the game until the end. Stormbreaker is engineered with carefully selected materials and industry-leading weight optimizations to provide gamers with super high performance. With a premium look and feel, comfortable ergonomic shape, high-strength/high-durability design, super low latency clicks, zero lag wireless tech, lightweight form factor and patented sensor customization features, the quest for the ultimate gaming mouse is over.”

Source : Pwnage





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals