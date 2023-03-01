Magicycle Deer Review: An Ebike SUV for All kinds of Riders

It’s been over half a month since the so-called ebike suv from Magicycle in the US was released. The unique ebike model caused an ebike market uproar as Magicycle claims it is an ebike suv. This is a relatively new term, even for most ebike enthusiasts. If you try to google “ebike suv”, there won’t be many results out there either.

However, this is what makes Magicycle so special. In the US, there is no such ebike suv from other brands at present. Literally, an ebike suv refers to an electric bike designed specifically for off-road use, with features and capabilities similar to those of a sports utility vehicle. These types of electric bikes for adults are becoming more and more popular as riders seek more versatile and capable options for exploring rough terrain.

To satisfy the curiosity of people who need to become more familiar with ebike suv, this Magicycle Deer review will provide all the details.

Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV Tech Specs

Motor: 750W rear hub motor. (Max Power: 1100W)

Top speed: 28Mph

Battery: 52V 20Ah 21700 Lithium Battery

Weight: 92.3 lbs

Frame: 18″ 6061 Aluminum Frame

Suspension: Hydraulic Full Suspension System

Tires: Kenda 26″x4.0″ Fat Tires

Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes

Load Capacity: 400 lbs

Full Suspension System

Magicycle Deer is the first full-suspension electric bike made from Magicycle. The front suspension is an alloy hydraulic lockout suspension fork while the rear suspension is a hydraulic spring located in the middle of the bike itself.

While riding on Magicycle Deer, the full suspension system works almost all the way. You don’t have to pick up uneven terrain to test its shock-absorbing ability and can feel the great effect of the full suspension system on flat streets.

Of course, it will be much easier to see how Magicycle Deer absorbs shocks and bumps on rugged and challenging roads. Both front and rear suspensions work so well that it makes for a comfortable and stable ride. They offer a more efficient and sustainable form of transportation that allows you to easily get around. With the advent of Magicycle Deer, you can enjoy a smoother and more comfortable ride than ever before.

Versatile Ebike SUV

An ebike suv represents an electric bike model that combines several essential features including comfort, the capability of riding off-road, range, power, etc. These features make the Magicycle Deer versatile. While feeling like exploring the trails, the Magicycle Deer ensures the stability of every bike ride with its electric bike fat tires and full suspension system.

Equipped with a 52V 20Ah lithium battery, the full suspension ebike provides a long range between 60 – 80 miles, which could be a perfect range for riders to heading out on a long-distance adventure.

The 750W rear hub motor is really impressive as it can reach a maximum power output of 1100W. To riders who love to ride off-road, this motor could be a gorgeous helper. The full suspension system means that you can tackle rough terrain with ease, and the powerful hub motor provides the extra boost you need to conquer hills and other challenging obstacles.

Comfortable anytime and anywhere

All in all, the Magicycle Deer could make every ride comfortable. This is not about where you are and when it is. On challenging terrain, the full suspension system helps to absorb shocks that could affect riding easily. This means that you can ride for longer periods of time without feeling fatigued or sore. While riding Deer On flat and smooth streets, nothing changes. Riders could experience the stability of ebike rides whether they are running errands or doing daily commuting.

Magicycle has everything under control

As a competitive ebike brand, Having your own factory is the key factor for Magicycle to prevail in the market. In case you don’t know what it means, here we will explain.

Owning a factory brings several advantages – quality control, cost control, flexibility, innovation, and supply chain management. With a factory, Magicycle has greater quality control over the quality of its products, including the Magicycle Deer full-suspension electric mountain bike.

Owning a factory allows Magicycle to customize products, responding to customers’ changing needs. Plus its own technological innovation, Magicycle has its first full-suspension electric mountain bike created.

Price is not a problem

Most importantly, Magicycle Deer is more affordable than most full-suspension ebikes from other brands. This ebike model commonly costs much more than ordinary ebikes for sale, which is why many people don’t consider buying a full-suspension electric bike. At present, the price of Magicycle Deer starts at $2,649 and you could get $300 off with the coupon code FH300. Moreover, if you would love to purchase 2 Magicycle Deers, you could even get $700 by using the coupon code NA700. For more information, please check out the link below:

