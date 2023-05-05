MagEZ Slider 2: Upgraded 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand in 2023

Sponsored:

PITAKA, a leading brand in making aramid fiber cases and innovative gadgets, released the MagEZ Slider, a 3-in-1 wireless charger that can charge your devices on the go, in 2021. The unique wireless charger has been critically acclaimed since its launch. This year, PITAKA released the 2(nd )version, MagEZ Slider 2, making the charger unparalleled in the industry and taking your charging experience to a new level.

Overview of MagEZ Slider

The MagEZ Slider is a compact, versatile 3-in-1 wireless charger that can handle iPhone 12/13/14, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. Though small in size, the Slider can also work as a phone stand that mounts your iPhone at a 45-degree viewing angle.

But unlike other 3-in-1 wireless chargers out there, the Slider comes with a detachable power bank and Apple Watch charger. That means you can slide the power bank out of the charging station to charge your iPhone on the go and unplug the MFi-certified Apple Watch charger to charge your watch wherever you go.

In addition, the MagEZ Slider features a 360-degree carousel design that lets you spin the station to access your devices or spin it for fun.

What’s New About MagEZ Slider 2?

PITAKA has received a lot of feedback regarding the MagEZ Slider over the years. And they took those feedback into consideration when doing an upgrade.

Here are the improvements or new features of the MagEZ Slider 2:

7.5W Fast Charging

The new wireless charging power bank can charge your iPhone at 7.5W, up from 5W. But note that charging the phone with the power bank connected to the charging base will still be 5W.

Just Snap and Charge

For the power bank that comes with the 1st-gen MagEZ Slider, you have to press the power button to activate the wireless charging function of the power bank every time before attaching it to your phone to charge. Now, you just need to snap the upgraded power bank to your phone and enjoy 7.5W stable wireless charging.

Button to Disable the Spin Function

When PITAKA designed the MagEZ Slider, they thought the 360-degree spinning would be fun. It was. But the spinning also caused some issues. Some people complained that the spinning makes picking up their phone a bit tricky. Therefore, on the MagEZ Slider 2, the PITAKA team added a switch that can be used to enable/disable the spinning function. Also, a fixed angle is better for viewing your phone screen while you work.

Extra LED Indicator

There is a LED indicator on the new charging base to tell the charging status, making it easier to troubleshoot when something goes wrong.

Easier to Move

The MagEZ Slider uses the gel pad on the bottom to stay attached to the table. If you want to move it to another position, pull it up to separate the gel pad from the surface. But some may find it hard to remove it because of the sticky pad. Thus, the MagEZ Slider 2 uses a smaller gel pad with a different shape, making it easier to move.

