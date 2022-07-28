Best macOS Ventura features coming to Apple Macs

In a few months time Apple will be releasing its latest macOS 13 operating system for users of the latest Mac computers to enjoy. If you are interested in learning more about the best macOS Ventura features Apple has added to its latest operating system your be pleased to know that YouTuber Zollotech has created a great overview video revealing some of the top features Mac users will enjoy when macOS 13 launches sometime in the fall 2022.

Check whether your Mac computer will be able to accept the latest macOS 13 operating system.

Features included in the latest macOS Ventura operating system include enhanced image search enabling users to find images in Photos, Messages, Notes, the Finder, and the web right from Spotlight. The introduction of Passkeys a more secure and easier way to signing, together with Shared Tab Groups offering Mac users the ability to easily share tabs and bookmarks, send messages, and start FaceTime right from Safari and many more.

Best macOS Ventura features

“macOS Ventura makes the things you do most on Mac even better, with powerful new ways to get more done, share and collaborate in your favorite apps, immerse yourself in next‑level games, and take full advantage of your other devices. Share notes, presentations, reminders, Safari Tab Groups, and more in Messages to start collaborating instantly. See updates on shared projects in the thread and easily get in touch with your collaborators right from the app you’re working in.”

“MacOS 13 Ventura has some great new features, changes and updates. Here are the best macOS Ventura features and which devices are supported for macOS 13. In this video I show you the top features of macOS Ventura using a MacBook Pro 16 inch, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Belkin Continuity Camera MagSafe Mount”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals