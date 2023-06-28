macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 4 released

As well as releasing iOS 26.6 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPad, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 4 for the Mac. This new beta comes two weeks after the previous beta was released. This update mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, it does not come with any new features.

As this is the fourth beta of macOS Ventura 13.5, it should not be very long before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to be released sometime in July, previously it was expected before the end of June.

The new macOS 13.5 beta 4 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below. We are also expecting a new public beta to be released this week as well.

As soon as we get details on exactly when the new macOS Ventura software update will be released we will let you know. Apple is also working on the new major release of macOS, macOS Sonoma and they recently released the second beta of this software, the final version of this new software is expected to be released later this year.

Source Apple



