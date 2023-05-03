macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4 released

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4 to both developers and also members of Apple’s public beta testing program. The software was released along with watchOS 9,5 beta 4, iPadOS 16.5 beta 4, and iOS 16.5 beta 4.

The new beta of macOS Ventura lands a week after the previous beta, if Apple continues with this schedule then we should get the release candidate of the software next week and possibly the final version the week after that.

The macOS Ventura 13.4 software brings some bug fixes and performance upgrades to the Mac, as yet we do not have many details on any new features that are included in this software update.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4 software is now available for developers and members of Apple’s public beta testing program to test out, you can find out more details about this new beta over at Apple’s website at the link below. as soon as we get some details on exactly when this new software update for the Mac will land, we will let you know.

Apple will be unveiling their next major version of macOS at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, we are looking forward to finding out what changes and new features are coming to the Mac with the next major release.

