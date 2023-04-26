macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3 lands on the Mac

Lots of new betas for developers today, the latest one is macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3 for the Mac, which was released along with watchOS 9.5, iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, and tvOS 16.5 beta 3. This new beta of macOS comes two weeks after the second beta was released.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3 has so far been made available to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of this software shortly as well.

As yet there are not many details about what is included in the latest beta of macOS Ventura 13.4, the software does come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Mac.

You can find out more information about the new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3 over at Apple’s website at the link below, the software is now available for developers to download, you will need to be a registered developer to test it out.

We are expecting the final version of macOS Ventura 13.4 to be released in May along with iOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, iPadOS 16.5, and more, as soon as we get some information on the exact release dates of all of these new software updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Bram Van Oost





