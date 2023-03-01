macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 2 released to developers

As well as releasing iOS 16.4 beta 2 and ipadcOS 16.4 beta 2, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 2 to developers. This new beta comes a week after the first beta.

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers soon.

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 software will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this will include some new Unicode 15 Emoji, these include a jellyfish, moose, pink heart, blue heart, and more, plus some updates to HomeKit.

The update will bring the new Homekit Architecture that brings a range of new features to Apple’s Homekit software.

The new beta of macOS 13.3 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information about the software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As this is only the second beta in the series, we can expect a few more before the final version is released.

We are expecting Apple to release their macOS Ventura 13.3 software update around the end of March, it should be released at the same time as iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals