macOS 13.3 beta 1 released to developers

As well as the first betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, Apple also released macOS 13.3 beta 1 for the Mac, and the software has been made available to developers.

Apple is also expected to release macOS 13.3 public beta 1 to public beta testers soon, this could happy today or sometime next week.

The new macOS 13.3 beta software update comes around three weeks after the release of macOS 13.2, the betas were delayed as Apple was working on macOS 13.2.1 which they released earlier this week.

The macOS 13.3 software will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Mac, it will also come with some new features. as yet we do not have details on exactly what new features are included, although we suspect that it will feature the same new Emoji that are included in the iOS 16.4 beta.

The macOS 13.2.1 came with some important security fixes as well as a range of bug fixes for the Mac, we also had some new releases for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AppleTV.

The new macOS 13.3 beta is now available for developers to test out and you can find out more details at the link below. We are expecting the final version of the software to land next month, probably around the end of March.

