macOS 26 Beta 4: All the New Features & Changes

Apple has officially released macOS 26 Developer Beta 4, bringing a host of updates aimed at improving usability, performance, and visual design. This latest beta version focuses on refining the overall user experience, addressing prior issues, and introducing new features that cater to both casual users and professionals. Whether you rely on macOS for creative projects, productivity, or everyday tasks, this update delivers meaningful enhancements that align with Apple’s broader ecosystem goals. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us a detailed look at the new beta of macOS 26.

Key Features and Release Details

macOS 26 Beta 4, identified by build number 25A5316i, is a 3.58 GB download specifically optimized for Apple Silicon devices, including the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Released alongside updates for watchOS, visionOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and iOS 26 Beta 4, this beta highlights Apple’s commitment to creating a seamless, interconnected ecosystem. Currently available to developers, the public release is anticipated around October 28, 2025, with public beta versions expected to follow shortly after.

This update is part of Apple’s iterative approach to software development, making sure that each beta version incorporates user feedback and addresses known issues. By the time the final version is released, users can expect a polished and reliable operating system.

Visual and Interface Enhancements

One of the standout features of macOS 26 Beta 4 is the introduction of the “liquid glass” theme, a translucent design that enhances the aesthetic appeal of welcome screens, notifications, and various apps. This sleek visual update is available in both light and dark modes, with improved translucency effects that create a more cohesive and modern interface.

Animations for notifications and control center icons have also been refined, resulting in smoother transitions and a more responsive feel. These changes not only improve the visual experience but also make interactions more intuitive and engaging. For users who value design consistency, these updates represent a significant step forward.

Performance and Workflow Improvements

Performance optimization remains a central focus of macOS 26 Beta 4. Users will notice faster app launch times, particularly on Apple Silicon devices, and reduced indexing delays following system restarts. These enhancements are designed to streamline workflows, allowing users to focus on their tasks without unnecessary interruptions.

Search functionality has also been improved, with apps like Music delivering quicker and more accurate results. These refinements aim to enhance productivity, making it easier to locate files, apps, and information when needed. For professionals and power users, these performance upgrades can significantly improve day-to-day efficiency.

Enhanced Notification System

The notification system has undergone a major overhaul in this beta. Summaries are now more visually organized, with improved grouping and prioritization that make it easier to access important information. Notifications are displayed in a cleaner format, reducing clutter and enhancing readability.

While Apple acknowledges that some inaccuracies may still occur, the overall improvements to the notification system represent a step toward a more user-friendly experience. These changes are particularly beneficial for users who rely on notifications to stay informed and organized throughout the day.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

macOS 26 Beta 4 addresses several bugs from earlier versions, improving system stability and usability. Key fixes include:

Resolved indexing delays that previously slowed down system performance.

Improved compatibility with external monitors, making sure seamless connectivity.

Fixed trackpad recognition issues that occurred after system restarts.

However, some issues remain unresolved. Users may still encounter animation delays and visual glitches in Safari’s dark mode. These persistent bugs highlight areas where further refinement is needed, but they are unlikely to significantly impact the overall user experience.

Health and Accessibility Updates

Apple continues to expand its health and accessibility features in macOS 26 Beta 4. The update now supports hearing test notifications and sleep apnea alerts in additional regions, including Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. These features are designed to provide timely health insights, integrating your Mac more deeply into your wellness routine.

For users who prioritize accessibility, these updates demonstrate Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity. By offering tools that cater to a diverse range of needs, macOS 26 Beta 4 ensures that the operating system remains accessible to all users.

Refinements to Brightness and Volume Controls

Adjustments to brightness and volume sliders introduce a subtle but impactful change. Users must now hover over the sliders before interacting with them, reducing the likelihood of accidental adjustments. This design tweak aligns with Apple’s goal of creating a more intentional and user-focused interface.

While this change may require some adjustment, it ultimately enhances precision and control, particularly for users who frequently modify these settings. The update reflects Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to improving the overall user experience.

Safari 26.0 and Browser Stability

Safari has been updated to version 26.0, featuring minor rearrangements and bug fixes that contribute to a more stable browsing experience. While these changes are not new, they enhance reliability and ensure that Safari continues to perform well across a variety of use cases.

For users who rely on Safari for work or personal browsing, these updates provide incremental improvements that enhance day-to-day usability. The focus on stability underscores Apple’s dedication to delivering a dependable web browsing experience.

Beta Release Timeline and Expectations

macOS 26 Beta 4 was briefly released and then pulled, reflecting Apple’s meticulous approach to software development. This temporary withdrawal allowed the company to address critical issues before re-releasing the beta to developers. With the public release expected by late October 2025, further refinements are likely in upcoming beta versions.

As Apple continues to fine-tune macOS 26, users can look forward to a final release that incorporates feedback from developers and public beta testers. This iterative process ensures that the operating system meets the high standards expected by the Apple community.

Final Thoughts on macOS 26 Beta 4

macOS 26 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operating system. From the visually striking liquid glass theme to practical performance improvements and expanded health features, this update offers a range of benefits for users across the board. While some bugs remain, the progress made in this beta underscores Apple’s dedication to delivering a polished and user-friendly experience.

As the public release approaches, macOS 26 Beta 4 sets the stage for a more refined and cohesive macOS ecosystem. Whether you’re a developer exploring the latest features or a user anticipating the final release, this update highlights Apple’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



