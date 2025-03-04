Everything You Need to Know About MacOS 15.4 Beta 2

MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 introduces a variety of updates, features, and fixes designed to enhance your Mac experience. This release focuses on refining existing tools while introducing new capabilities that improve productivity, accessibility, and overall usability. In the video below, Half Man Half Tech delves into the most notable changes and enhancements included in this beta version.

Redesigned Software Update Page

The Software Update page in MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 has been redesigned to improve clarity and usability. Updates now prominently display their file size, allowing you to better plan downloads based on your available bandwidth or storage. A green checkmark has been added to indicate when your system is fully up to date, making it easier to confirm your Mac’s status at a glance. These changes streamline the update process and ensure you can manage your system efficiently.

Expanded Emoji Library with Unicode 16

MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 integrates the Unicode 16 standard, bringing a fresh collection of emojis to your device. New additions include a fingerprint, a tired face, a leafless tree, and a root vegetable, among others. These updates provide more creative ways to express yourself in messages and communications. Additionally, performance improvements to the Gen Emoji feature make emoji customization faster and more responsive, enhancing your overall messaging experience.

Enhanced Photos App Features

The Photos app receives significant upgrades in this beta, making it easier to create and share your memories. Improved Apple Intelligence integration enables smarter content generation, allowing the app to automatically create slideshows and memory movies based on your photo library. These enhancements simplify the process of organizing and managing your photos, making sure you can relive your favorite moments with minimal effort.

Organized Mail Inboxes

The Mail app now supports categorized inboxes, automatically sorting emails into groups such as Promotions, Updates, Transactions, and Primary. This feature helps you stay organized and focused, especially if you handle a large volume of emails daily. You can also customize these categories to suit your preferences, giving you greater control over how your inbox is organized. This update is particularly useful for improving productivity and reducing email clutter.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 addresses several issues from previous versions, delivering improved stability and performance. Key fixes include:

Enhanced virtualization support for M4 Macs, resolving compatibility issues with certain software.

for M4 Macs, resolving compatibility issues with certain software. Improved game controller responsiveness , particularly for accessibility features.

, particularly for accessibility features. Expanded SD card reader support for cards larger than 2TB on Apple Silicon Macs.

These updates ensure a smoother and more reliable experience across a variety of use cases, from professional workflows to casual gaming.

Shortcuts App Upgrades

The Shortcuts app sees notable enhancements in this beta, offering expanded functionality for automating tasks. You can now integrate Shortcuts with more apps, including Calendar, to streamline workflows and save time on repetitive actions. Whether you’re scheduling events, managing reminders, or automating daily tasks, the updated Shortcuts app provides greater flexibility and efficiency, making it an indispensable tool for productivity.

Known Issues and Resolutions

While MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 introduces many improvements, some issues remain unresolved. For instance, certain Apple Intelligence features may not function correctly after restoring the operating system. However, fixes for automatic assessment configuration and FSKit have been implemented, improving performance in these areas. These ongoing refinements highlight Apple’s commitment to addressing user feedback and making sure a polished experience.

Hardware Insights and Release Timeline

This beta release offers subtle hints about upcoming hardware, including the anticipated M4 MacBook Air, which is expected to debut soon. Additionally, Apple Intelligence is set to expand to more regions with the official MacOS 15.4 release, which is projected for April. These updates reflect Apple’s dedication to innovation and seamless integration across its ecosystem, making sure that both hardware and software work together harmoniously.

Refined Features for a Better Experience

MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 delivers a thoughtful mix of new features, refined tools, and critical bug fixes. From the redesigned Software Update page to categorized inboxes and enhanced Photos app functionality, this release emphasizes usability and productivity. With expanded hardware support, improved automation through the Shortcuts app, and a commitment to accessibility, MacOS 15.4 continues to evolve as a robust and versatile operating system. Whether you’re exploring new emojis, organizing your inbox, or streamlining workflows, this update ensures your Mac remains a powerful tool for both work and creativity.

Gain further expertise in MacOS 15.4 Beta 2 by checking out these recommendations.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals