MacBook Pro passive cooling stand

If your Apple MacBook Pro laptop could benefit from a little cooling, you may be interested in this aluminium, minimalist passive cooling MacBook stand, Which won a design award back in 2017.

“My MacBook Pro always heats up very quickly, and I wanted a laptop stand that can reduce the heat and improve ergonomics. I believe that a product can perform at its optimal level while remaining a subtle form. By utilizing the amazing material attributes, the laptop stand acts as a passive heatsink and dissipates heat into the air. It is CNC milled out of a single block of aluminum, sandblasted with an anodized finish. Without the use of fans, the design doesn’t require power and remains quiet.”

If you are interested in purchasing one of the passive cooling MacBook Pro stands jump over to the Behance website where you can register your details to be kept up-to-date with availability.

Source : Fanless Tech : Behance

