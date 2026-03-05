M5 vs. M4 MacBook Air: Is the 4x AI Performance Boost Worth the Extra $100?

Apple’s MacBook Air series has consistently been a top choice for users seeking a balance of performance, portability, and sleek design. With the release of the MacBook Air M5, Apple has introduced a range of upgrades that enhance its capabilities while maintaining the lightweight and minimalist design that defines the lineup. However, how does it compare to the MacBook Air M4? Understanding the differences between these two models will help you determine which one best suits your needs.

Performance Upgrades: A Leap Forward

The MacBook Air M5 is equipped with Apple’s latest M5 chip, delivering a significant boost in performance compared to the M4. This new processor is designed to handle demanding tasks with greater efficiency, making it a compelling choice for users who prioritize speed and multitasking. Key improvements include:

Faster CPU Performance: The M5 chip offers up to 22% faster CPU speeds, allowing smoother multitasking and quicker execution of complex tasks.

The M5 chip offers up to 22% faster CPU speeds, allowing smoother multitasking and quicker execution of complex tasks. Enhanced AI Capabilities: AI-driven workflows, such as image editing and 3D rendering, see up to four times faster processing, significantly improving productivity for creative professionals.

AI-driven workflows, such as image editing and 3D rendering, see up to four times faster processing, significantly improving productivity for creative professionals. Improved Memory Bandwidth: With a 28% increase in memory bandwidth, now reaching 153 Gbps, the M5 excels in handling data-intensive applications and large files.

For users who rely on resource-heavy software or frequently juggle multiple applications, the M5’s performance enhancements provide a noticeable advantage over the M4.

Storage and Connectivity: Expanded Capabilities

The MacBook Air M5 also introduces notable upgrades in storage and connectivity, making it a more versatile option for modern workflows. These enhancements include:

Increased Base Storage: The M5 starts with 512 GB of storage, doubling the base capacity of the M4. This provides ample space for files, applications and media without the immediate need for upgrades.

The M5 starts with 512 GB of storage, doubling the base capacity of the M4. This provides ample space for files, applications and media without the immediate need for upgrades. Next-Generation Wireless Connectivity: The inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 ensures faster and more reliable connections. Whether you’re streaming high-definition content or syncing multiple devices, these technologies enhance your overall experience.

These upgrades make the M5 particularly appealing for users who require fast, seamless connectivity and additional storage for their digital needs.

Design and Display: Refining the Familiar

While the MacBook Air M5 retains the iconic aluminum design of its predecessor, it continues to impress with its portability and visual appeal. Available in both 13-inch and 15-inch models, it remains lightweight and easy to carry. The display, though unchanged, offers features that cater to a wide range of users:

Liquid Retina Display: With 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut and True Tone technology, the screen delivers vibrant and accurate visuals while reducing eye strain in various lighting conditions.

Whether you’re a creative professional working on detailed projects or a casual user enjoying multimedia content, the M5’s design and display maintain the high standards expected from the MacBook Air series.

Battery Life and Usability: Reliable and Consistent

Despite the performance improvements, the MacBook Air M5 maintains the same 18-hour battery life as the M4. This consistency ensures that you can work, browse, or stream throughout the day without frequent recharging. Additional usability features include:

MagSafe 3 Charging: Offers fast and secure charging, reducing downtime when you’re on the go.

Offers fast and secure charging, reducing downtime when you’re on the go. Thunderbolt 4 Ports: Provide versatile connectivity options for external devices, including monitors, storage drives and more.

These features make the M5 a practical choice for users who value long-lasting battery life and flexible connectivity.

Pricing and Choosing the Right Model

The MacBook Air M5 starts at $1,099, positioning it as a premium option for those who need innovative performance and features. However, the MacBook Air M4 remains a viable alternative for users with less demanding requirements. Here’s a breakdown to help you decide:

MacBook Air M5: Ideal for professionals, creatives, and tech enthusiasts who need faster performance, larger storage, and advanced connectivity.

Ideal for professionals, creatives, and tech enthusiasts who need faster performance, larger storage, and advanced connectivity. MacBook Air M4: A budget-friendly option for students or casual users who prioritize affordability over the latest features.

Both models deliver the quality and reliability Apple is known for, but your choice will depend on your specific needs and budget.

Making the Right Decision

When deciding between the MacBook Air M5 and M4, consider your priorities. If you require faster processing, larger storage, and improved wireless connectivity, the M5 is the clear choice. On the other hand, if your needs are more modest and you’re looking for a cost-effective solution, the M4 offers excellent value without compromising on quality. Both models uphold Apple’s reputation for performance and design, making sure that whichever you choose, you’ll be investing in a reliable and capable device.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on MacBook Air.

Source: Matt Talks Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.