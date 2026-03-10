The M5 Max Just Set a New Geekbench Record: Is Your Desktop Officially Obsolete?

Recent Geekbench benchmark leaks have unveiled Apple’s latest strides in laptop performance, showcasing the capabilities of the MacBook Neo with its A18 Pro chip and the MacBook Pro powered by the M5 Max chip. These results highlight Apple’s continued dominance in high-performance computing, offering solutions tailored to both casual users and professionals. Whether you’re managing everyday tasks or tackling demanding computational workloads, these devices promise to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency.

MacBook Neo: A18 Pro Chip Delivers Everyday Excellence

The MacBook Neo, equipped with the A18 Pro chip, is designed to excel in general productivity and light computing tasks. Its single-core Geekbench score of 3,500–3,600 places it ahead of competitors in its price range, including many Windows laptops and even Apple’s own M3 MacBook Air. With a multi-core score of approximately 9,200, it outperforms older Apple devices such as the M1 MacBook Air and certain iPad models, making it a strong contender in the mid-range laptop market.

On the graphics side, the A18 Pro chip delivers performance comparable to the iPhone 16 Pro, slightly trailing the M1 MacBook Air. While it’s not optimized for heavy graphics workloads, it handles everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing and light gaming with ease. Its competitive pricing, combined with these strong benchmark results, makes the MacBook Neo a compelling choice for users seeking a balance of affordability and performance. For students, remote workers, or casual users, this device offers a reliable and efficient computing experience.

MacBook Pro: M5 Max Chip Redefines Power

The MacBook Pro, powered by the M5 Max chip, represents a significant leap forward in professional-grade laptop performance. With a single-core Geekbench score of 4,340, it leads the industry, while its multi-core score of 29,333 surpasses even Apple’s M3 Ultra chip. Despite having fewer cores than some competitors, the M5 Max demonstrates exceptional multi-core efficiency, making it ideal for handling demanding computational tasks with precision and speed.

The GPU performance of the M5 Max is equally impressive, achieving a Metal score of approximately 224,000. This places it ahead of its predecessor, the M4 Max and on par with high-end GPUs like Nvidia’s RTX 57. While it may lag slightly in specific OpenCL benchmarks, the M5 Max excels in professional-grade tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering and advanced simulations. These capabilities make it an excellent choice for creative professionals, engineers and data scientists who require top-tier performance for their work.

How Do They Compare to Competitors?

Both the A18 Pro and M5 Max chips outperform comparable Intel and AMD processors in single-core and multi-core benchmarks. The M5 Max’s GPU performance rivals high-end laptop GPUs, offering a viable alternative for professionals who need a balance of power and efficiency. While Windows-based laptops may hold an advantage in certain OpenCL scenarios, Apple’s chips benefit from superior integration and optimization within the macOS ecosystem. This ensures smooth and reliable performance across a wide range of applications, giving Apple a competitive edge in delivering a seamless user experience.

Who Are These Laptops For?

Apple has designed the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro to cater to distinct user groups, making sure that each device meets specific needs:

MacBook Neo: Perfect for users who prioritize affordability and efficiency. It’s an excellent choice for general productivity tasks, light gaming and casual graphics work. Students, remote workers and everyday users will find it particularly appealing.

MacBook Pro: Tailored for professionals who demand top-tier performance. Whether you're editing high-resolution videos, running complex simulations, or analyzing large datasets, the M5 Max delivers the power and efficiency required for intensive workloads.

Design and Ecosystem Integration

Both the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro benefit from Apple’s renowned design philosophy and ecosystem advantages. Their high-quality displays ensure vibrant visuals, while the premium build quality reflects Apple’s commitment to durability and aesthetics. The seamless integration with macOS enhances performance and user experience, making these devices stand out from many Windows-based alternatives.

Additionally, these laptops are designed to work effortlessly within Apple’s broader ecosystem. Features like iCloud, AirDrop and Continuity enable users to transition smoothly between devices, enhancing productivity and convenience. Whether you’re sharing files, syncing data, or taking advantage of macOS-exclusive software, the integration between hardware and software improves the overall experience.

Setting New Standards in Laptop Performance

The leaked benchmarks for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro underscore Apple’s relentless innovation in chip technology. The A18 Pro chip positions the MacBook Neo as a standout option for everyday users seeking a combination of performance and value. Meanwhile, the M5 Max chip redefines professional-grade computing, offering industry-leading CPU and GPU capabilities. With their blend of power, efficiency and design, these laptops are poised to set new standards in the market, catering to a wide range of users, from casual consumers to demanding professionals.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



