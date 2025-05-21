M4 MacBook Air vs. Dell Plus: Which Budget Laptop Wins?

Selecting the right laptop can be a daunting task, especially when comparing two popular contenders like the $850 M4 MacBook Air and the $950 Dell Plus. Both devices cater to different user needs, but understanding their strengths and weaknesses across key areas such as performance, display quality, battery efficiency, design, and overall value can help you make an informed decision. This detailed comparison from Max Tech breaks down these aspects to provide clarity on which device aligns better with your requirements.

Performance: How Do They Stack Up?

Performance is often the most critical factor when choosing a laptop, and in this category, the M4 MacBook Air sets a high standard. Equipped with Apple’s advanced M4 chip, it delivers CPU performance that is 41% to 57% higher than the Dell Plus, which relies on the AMD Ryzen 7 processor. This significant difference becomes evident in tasks like multitasking, video editing, and running resource-intensive applications, where the MacBook Air consistently outpaces its competitor.

The disparity is even more pronounced in GPU performance. The MacBook Air features nearly three times the graphics capability of the Dell Plus, making it a superior choice for activities such as rendering, graphic design, and gaming. The Dell Plus struggles in this area, with its GPU occasionally failing during demanding rendering tasks. For users prioritizing raw performance and seamless operation, the MacBook Air emerges as the clear leader.

Display: Clarity and Brightness Compared

A laptop’s display plays a pivotal role in the overall user experience, and here, the MacBook Air excels. It’s 2560×1664 resolution and 600-nit brightness create a sharp, vibrant, and highly readable screen, even in brightly lit environments. This makes it particularly suitable for tasks requiring precision, such as photo editing, video production, or extended periods of viewing.

In comparison, the Dell Plus features a 1920×1200 resolution with a maximum brightness of 300 nits. While adequate for basic tasks, the dimmer and less detailed display can hinder usability, especially for users who need accurate color reproduction or spend long hours working on their laptops. The MacBook Air’s superior display quality makes it a better choice for professionals and creatives alike.

Battery Efficiency: Which Lasts Longer?

Battery life is a crucial consideration for users who need a reliable device on the go. Despite its brighter and higher-resolution display, the MacBook Air demonstrates remarkable energy efficiency. After a standard usage period, it retains 69% of its charge, whereas the Dell Plus drops to 50%. This significant difference means the MacBook Air allows you to work longer without needing to recharge, making it a dependable option for mobile productivity.

The Dell Plus, while serviceable, falls short in this category. Its shorter battery life may require users to carry a charger more frequently, which can be inconvenient for those who travel or work in environments where power outlets are not readily available.

Design and Build Quality: Form Meets Function

The MacBook Air’s design reflects Apple’s commitment to combining functionality with aesthetics. Its fanless architecture ensures silent operation, while its slim and lightweight build enhances portability. The keyboard and trackpad are highly responsive, providing a seamless and enjoyable user experience. These features make the MacBook Air an excellent choice for users who value both performance and elegance.

The Dell Plus, on the other hand, offers additional ports and 2-in-1 functionality, which may appeal to users seeking versatility. However, its build quality leaves room for improvement. The chassis exhibits noticeable flex, and the overall design feels less durable compared to the MacBook Air. While the extra features are a nice addition, they come at the expense of sturdiness and refinement, which may be a concern for users prioritizing durability.

Value: What Do You Get for Your Money?

When evaluating value, the MacBook Air stands out as the more compelling option. Priced at $850, it offers an impressive combination of high performance, superior display quality, and long-lasting battery life. These attributes make it a well-rounded device that caters to a wide range of users, from professionals to students.

In contrast, the Dell Plus, priced at $950, struggles to justify its higher cost. While it does provide extra ports and 2-in-1 functionality, these features are overshadowed by its weaker performance, lower display quality, and shorter battery life. For most users, the MacBook Air delivers a better balance of price and performance, making it the more attractive choice overall.

Final Thoughts: A Clear Standout

The M4 MacBook Air emerges as the superior option in nearly every category. Its exceptional performance, vibrant display, long-lasting battery, and durable design make it a standout choice for users seeking a reliable and efficient laptop. While the Dell Plus offers unique features like 2-in-1 functionality and additional ports, these advantages are outweighed by its shortcomings in critical areas such as performance and build quality.

For those in search of a high-performing, efficient, and well-designed laptop, the MacBook Air is the clear standout. It offers the best value for its price and delivers a more satisfying overall experience, making it the ideal choice for most users.

