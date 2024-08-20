M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Air (Video)

When it comes to choosing between Apple’s M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, there are several key differences to consider. The video below from Max Tech provides an in-depth comparison of these two devices, highlighting ten crucial aspects that set them apart. By understanding these differences, you can make an informed decision on whether the additional $400 investment in the iPad Pro is justified based on your needs and preferences.

Design and Build Quality

The iPad Pro stands out with its sleek and premium design. It features a remarkably thin profile, measuring just 5.9mm, which contributes to its luxurious feel. The device features a more appealing camera bump that seamlessly integrates with the overall aesthetics. Additionally, the iPad Pro comes in professional colors, such as Space Gray and Silver, adding to its sophisticated appearance.

In contrast, the iPad Air has a slightly thicker design, measuring 6.1mm. While it still maintains a high-quality build, the iPad Air’s design is more simplistic compared to the Pro model. It lacks some of the premium design elements found in the iPad Pro, such as the integrated camera bump and the range of professional color options.

Convenience and Security

One notable difference between the two devices is the authentication method. The iPad Pro incorporates Face ID technology, which allows for a more seamless and convenient unlocking experience. With Face ID, you can quickly access your device without the need for physical touch. This feature proves particularly useful when your hands are occupied or when wearing gloves.

On the other hand, the iPad Air relies on Touch ID for authentication. While Touch ID is still a reliable and secure method, it requires physical contact with the device’s fingerprint sensor. This can be slightly less convenient compared to the hands-free experience offered by Face ID on the iPad Pro.

Display and Visual Experience

The iPad Pro features thinner bezels surrounding the display, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The reduced bezels allow for a larger screen-to-body ratio, making the content on the screen more prominent and engaging. This design choice enhances the overall visual appeal of the device.

In comparison, the iPad Air features slightly thicker bezels. While the bezels on the iPad Air are still relatively slim, they are more noticeable compared to the iPad Pro. This can result in a less visually striking appearance and a slightly reduced screen-to-body ratio.

When it comes to display technology, the iPad Pro takes the lead with its support for ProMotion. ProMotion enables a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz, resulting in smoother scrolling, more fluid animations, and an overall more responsive user interface. This feature is particularly beneficial for tasks that involve fast-paced content or require precise input, such as gaming or creative work.

Additionally, the iPad Pro’s display offers a higher brightness level, reaching up to 1,000 nits. This increased brightness ensures better visibility in various lighting conditions, including bright outdoor environments. The iPad Air, on the other hand, has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits, which is still sufficient for most usage scenarios but may not provide the same level of visual excellence as the iPad Pro.

Performance and Capabilities

One of the most significant differences between the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air lies in their performance capabilities. The iPad Pro is powered by the innovative M4 chip, which offers a substantial performance boost compared to the M2 chip found in the iPad Air. The M4 chip’s advanced architecture and increased processing power make the iPad Pro significantly faster and more capable of handling demanding tasks.

This performance advantage is particularly noticeable when running resource-intensive applications, such as video editing software, 3D modeling tools, or complex games. The iPad Pro’s M4 chip ensures smooth and responsive performance, even when multitasking or working with large files. It also future-proofs the device, allowing it to handle upcoming software updates and new features with ease.

In addition to its raw processing power, the iPad Pro supports AV1 decoding, a feature that enhances video playback efficiency. AV1 is a modern video codec that offers superior compression and quality compared to older codecs. With AV1 decoding support, the iPad Pro can stream high-quality video content while consuming less bandwidth and battery life.

Gaming Experience

For gaming enthusiasts, the iPad Pro offers a superior experience thanks to its combination of hardware and display features. The device’s 120Hz ProMotion display provides a smoother and more responsive gaming experience, particularly in fast-paced titles that require quick reflexes. The higher refresh rate reduces motion blur and input lag, resulting in a more immersive and enjoyable gaming session.

Moreover, the M4 chip in the iPad Pro delivers exceptional gaming performance. It can handle graphically intensive games with ease, providing high frame rates and detailed visuals. The chip’s power efficiency also ensures longer gaming sessions without the need for frequent charging.

While the iPad Air is still a capable gaming device, its 60Hz display and M2 chip may not provide the same level of smoothness and performance as the iPad Pro. Graphically demanding games may experience slightly lower frame rates or reduced visual quality compared to running them on the Pro model.

Audio Quality

The iPad Pro takes audio quality to the next level with its four-speaker setup. These speakers are strategically placed to deliver true surround sound, creating an immersive audio experience. Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or listening to music, the iPad Pro’s speaker system provides rich, detailed, and spatially accurate sound.

On the other hand, the iPad Air features a two-speaker configuration. While the audio quality is still decent, it may not match the depth and immersion offered by the iPad Pro’s four-speaker setup. The iPad Air’s speakers are capable of producing clear and loud audio, but they lack the surround sound effect and spatial separation found in the Pro model.

Keyboard and Accessory Compatibility

If you plan to use your iPad as a productivity tool, keyboard compatibility is an important factor to consider. The iPad Pro supports the second-generation Magic Keyboard, which offers several improvements over its predecessor. The second-generation Magic Keyboard features a more stable design, a more comfortable typing experience, and a built-in trackpad for precise cursor control.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, is compatible with the first-generation Magic Keyboard. While still a capable accessory, the first-generation Magic Keyboard lacks some of the enhancements found in the newer version. It may not provide the same level of stability, typing comfort, or trackpad functionality as the second-generation model.

Connectivity and Expandability

When it comes to connectivity and expandability, the iPad Pro has a notable advantage with its Thunderbolt support. Thunderbolt is a high-speed data transfer and connectivity standard that allows for fast data transfer rates and compatibility with a wide range of advanced accessories.

With Thunderbolt support, the iPad Pro can connect to external displays, storage devices, and other peripherals with ease. It enables high-bandwidth data transfer, making it ideal for professionals who need to work with large files or connect to specialized equipment.

The iPad Air, unfortunately, does not include Thunderbolt support. While it still offers standard connectivity options like USB-C, it may not provide the same level of expandability and high-speed data transfer capabilities as the iPad Pro.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the M4 iPad Pro offers several compelling advantages over the M2 iPad Air. With its premium design, advanced display technology, powerful performance, and enhanced features like Face ID and Thunderbolt support, the iPad Pro is the ideal choice for users who demand the best in terms of functionality and user experience.

While the iPad Air is still a capable device, it may not provide the same level of performance, visual quality, or expandability as the iPad Pro. If your budget allows and you prioritize features like the 120Hz ProMotion display, M4 chip performance, and Thunderbolt connectivity, the iPad Pro is the recommended choice.

It’s worth noting that the iPad Pro is currently available at a discounted price, making it an even more attractive option. Additionally, the iPad Pro offers increased storage capacity compared to the iPad Air, providing more space for your files, apps, and media.

Ultimately, the decision between the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air depends on your specific needs and priorities. If you require top-of-the-line performance, advanced features, and future-proofing, the iPad Pro is the way to go. However, if you have a more limited budget or don’t require the most innovative capabilities, the iPad Air can still provide a solid and reliable tablet experience.

